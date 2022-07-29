Adv Teffo cites witchcraft for Senzo Meyiwa trial withdrawal

In another twist, in this case, Teffo announced his return to the trial as legal representative for accused 1 to 4.

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial lawyer Advocate Malesela Teffo has given witchcraft as a new reason for his withdrawal from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

In another twist in the case, Teffo announced his return to the trial as the legal representative for accused 1 to 4 on Thursday.

In a surprise move earlier this month, Teffo announced to the Pretoria High Court that he would be withdrawing from the case - citing harassment from the state and the courts.

He said his initial withdrawal issue was resolved with the relevant stakeholders adding that he would continue as the legal representative for accused 1 to 4.

The latest move by Teffo is unexpected but it is nothing new to the trial.

In a letter to state Advocate George Baloyi, Teffo made a series of allegations against his fellow lawyers in the trial and the presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

Teffo claimed to have started having nightmares after Judge Maumela allegedly brought his sangoma to court.

He also claimed to have been informed that the involvement of the sangoma was to cause him to collapse inside the courtroom.

According to Teffo, Maumela started drinking a concoction inside court - which was also part of the supposed witchcraft.

He further held that the sangoma was witnessed by all parties when he was in court.

The matter will return to court on Tuesday, and even though he claimed not to have been informed, Teffo said he would be in court.