Additional rape charge added to 21-year-old accused of murdering 6 sex workers

Sifiso Mkhwanazi was arrested in October 2022 after bodies of six sex workers were discovered in his father’s workshop in the Joburg CBD.

JOHANNESBURG - An additional rape charge has been linked to the 21-year-old arrested in connection with the discovery of six sex workers' bodies.

Sifiso Mkhwanazi returned to the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Mkhwanazi was arrested in October last year after the women’s decomposed bodies - one who was pregnant- were discovered at his father’s workshop.

In the previous appearance, the prosecution had informed the court of its readiness for the case against Mkhwanazi to be moved to the High Court for trial.

However, on Tuesday, prosecutor Tshepo Mahange kaMzizi said they have received more information.

“There is a matter which is not a part of this prison case that the directive from the director of Public Prosecutions in the south is asking that we also pursue - which is a matter of Sexual Offenses Act which happened prior to the events of this present situation of the six dead bodies.”

KaMzizi said Mkhwanazi’s rape docket will be studied and possibly joined to his murder case.

While the State had initially charged Mkhwanazi with the murder of only one of the women, Eyewitness News understands that he has been positively linked to all six bodies.

The matter has been postponed to next month.

READ: Man linked to murder of alleged Johannesburg sex worker abandons bail bid