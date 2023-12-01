Go

Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa noted a need for more reliable energy generation beyond Eskom and the generators availed by China.

Minister of Electricity Kgosienstsho Ramokgopa briefing members of the media on the progress regarding the implementation of the Energy Action Plan in Pretoria on Monday, 17 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_R
01 December 2023 07:42

DURBAN - The Ministry of Electricity said it would next announce a new generation capacity plan as South Africa continues to battle with an electricity provision crisis.

Its minister, Kgosientso Ramakgopa, was in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday to receive generators as part of China's promise to assist the country with energy.

But the minister said there would be other energy generation capacity that the country would need to rely on, especially during the times of load shedding.

The Ministry of Electricity said South Africa couldn’t continue relying on Eskom alone.

"You need additional generation capacity, and we will make that determination. I think in the coming seven days or so, so that we can ensure there is energy security in the country,” Ramokgopa said.

Although the minister didn't reveal any clear strategy on how load shedding would be ended, he said energy security would play a major role in the country's economy.

