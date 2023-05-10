ActionSA wants decision allowing CoCT to pump sewage into ocean to be reversed

Earlier this year, the environmental affairs department extended the city’s five-year permit to do so.

CAPE TOWN - ActionSA said that the decision to allow the City of Cape Town to pump sewage into the ocean along the Atlantic Seaboard must be reversed.

But the party said that releasing raw sewage into the ocean was harmful to the marine life and the environment.

ActionSA has threatened to take legal action against the City of Cape Town for releasing raw sewage into the ocean.

It has also written to the department requesting that it reverse its decision.

The party's Western Cape chairperson, Michelle Wasserman: "ActionSA has rejected the reasons given by the City of Cape Town that intend to justify their continued pumping sewage into the ocean as completely without foundation. ActionSA submitted our response to the City of Cape Town's response on the fifth of April."

Earlier this year, the environmental affairs department stated that it was common practice in coastal cities around the world to release wastewater into the ocean.

It added that the practice was allowed by law as long as a permit had been granted.

The city is yet to respond to our request for comment.