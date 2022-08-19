ActionSA to approach PP with complaint over Randall Williams & the R26bn tender

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has received widespread criticism over an R26 billion tender that he had been championing.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA said that it will approach the Public Protector’s office on Friday morning with an official complaint against Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams.

The mayor wants the city to accept the deal with a company called Kratos Consortium as an unsolicited bid.

But the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s coalition partner, ActionSA said it was only given two days to go through a report that details that tender.

They have accused Williams of interference after a recording surfaced where a voice that sounds like the mayor's can be heard instructing officials to allow the unsolicited bid to go through.

ActionSA has accused Williams of contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act by instructing the city’s administration about which company to award the tender to refurbish two power stations too.

"Yes, on allegations he's broken his executive code and involvement in supply chain management. We will be going to the national Treasury, the Public Protector and also supplying this additional information to a criminal case already opened as well to the police," said the party’s Gauteng chairperson Bongani Baloyi.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) is also planning to report Williams to the Public Protector for a different matter.

They will also lay a complaint with the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit about water scarcity in Hammanskaal.

The party said that the water waste treatment plant project had cost the city R149 million.