ActionSA set to name new KwaZulu-Natal chairperson

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA says it will announce its third KwaZulu-Natal chairperson in under a year on Monday.

The position has been vacant since July following the resignation of Musa Kubheka, who stepped down after an internal complaint was filed against him by another KZN member.

Kubheka took over from Makhosi Khoza, who was ousted from the party following a public fallout with the national leadership.

ActionSA spokesperson Sam Mgobhozi said that the party would also brief the media on its plans in the province ahead of the 2024 national elections.

"Despite the departure of rogue elements and the disbandment of the KZN provincial executive committee in August, the province has been growing at an exponential rate."