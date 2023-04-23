ActionSA offers R50K reward for info on killers of two murderered Soweto boys

The two children, aged five and six, were found dead between White City and Rockville last week Thursday. They were reported missing a day before.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA is offering a R50,000 reward to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the people responsible for the brutal murder of two boys in Soweto.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba visited the two families on Sunday, when he assured them that the party would not rest until the perpetrators are caught.

Mashaba said he hoped Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela would accept their offer of help.

"I hope this R50,000 reward will help bring justice to the Zulu and Rabong families. The families both accepted our offer to help find the people behind these senseless killings," Mashaba said.