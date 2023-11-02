ActionSA files criminal charges aginst CoCT for pumping sewage into ocean

The party's Western Cape Provincial Chairperson Michelle Wasserman said the move is part of ActionSA's ongoing efforts to curb the city from discharging raw sewage into the ocean through marine outfall pipelines.

CAPE TOWN - ActionSA has filed criminal charges against the City of Cape Town for allegedly unlawfully pumping raw sewage into the ocean.

Wasserman said the city had failed to adhere to permit requirements related to the Hout Bay Marine outfall issued in 2019.

"Through studying the city's own records, we have unearthed numerous instances of unlawful non-compliance with permit requirements, with alarming consequences for both public health and the environment."

Wasserman said the city had violated the National Environmental Integrated Coastal Management Act.

"The City of Cape Town failed to adhere to critical provisions outlined in the permit, notably with regard to effluent quantity and quality monitoring, consistently surpassing both the permitted quantity and quality thresholds."

The city has indicated it will respond to the charges later on Thursday.