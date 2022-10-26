ActionSA: DA to blame if we lose Ekurhuleni

Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell is expected to face a vote of no confidence, which was brought forward by the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA on Wednesday said the Democratic Alliance (DA) will be to blame if the multi-party coalition loses Ekurhuleni as the DA refuses to talk with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Campbell - a DA representative has been accused of destabilising the metro by failing to provide adequate service delivery.

With the EFF holding 31 council seats in Ekurhuleni, their votes on Wednesday will determine whether the motion of no confidence against Campbell passes or fails.

ActionSA chairperson Bongani Baloyi said the multi-party coalition governing the city has always been vulnerable since it took charge of Ekurhuleni 11 months ago.

Baloyi said the goal of the minority government was to remove the ANC from power and rebuild the city.

“Well, the DA has said they don’t want anything to do with the EFF so if we lose, the responsibility must be put on the doorstep of the DA because the EFF’s vote is what got us here in the first place.”

Meanwhile, DA’s provincial leader Solly Msimanga said the DA would prefer to lose Ekurhuleni than go into coalition with the EFF.

“They want to be kingmakers; they want to play politics but outside of government, but controlling what government does which is a bit risky because then you are governing with a gun next to your head,” Msimanga said.