ActionSA calls on health dept to ensure safety of Eastern Cape initiates

The party said while it respected the significance of cultural practices, the death toll raised concerns over the safety of young men at initiation schools.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA is calling for an urgent solution to the alarming fatalities recorded at initiation schools in the Eastern Cape.

At least 34 initiates lost their lives during last year's initiation season in the province.

The party's provincial chairperson, Athol Trollip, said the Department of Health had to step in to ensure safety.

"It is crucial to acknowledge successful regions where strict control measures are in place, emphasising the role of families, communities, and qualified traditional practitioners.

"We call on the Health Department to ensure that the remainder of this season ensures the safe return of our initiates."