ActionSA announces ex-DA member Zwakele Mncwango as its new KZN chair
JOHANNESBURG - Action South Africa (SA) on Monday announced former Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango as its new KwaZulu-Natal chairperson.
In a press briefing on Monday, Mncwango said he had several offers from other political parties but chose ActionSA because he wanted to fix South Africa.
Mncwango also opened the door for former ActionSA KZN members who recently resigned from the party to come back.
“It would be encouraging really to see many members who are former members of ActionSA to come back, not because they believe there is something wrong with ActionSA, but they somehow felt there was a vacuum in leadership and that is what we must provide. I am here to provide leadership,” Mcwango said.
