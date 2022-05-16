Acsa says fuel shortages at OR Tambo airport due to KZN floods

The Sunday Times reported that airlines are spending as much as R1.5 million per flight to divert their aircraft to other airports for refuelling as there is a shortage at the continent's biggest airport.

JOHANNESBURG - Airports Company South Africa has attributed its fuel supply failures at OR Tambo International Airport to the recent Kwa-Zulu Natal Floods.

Acsa insists the Transnet railway lines were heavily affected by the floods forcing them to find alternative ways of moving fuel from the coast into Johannesburg.

Group executive for operations management Terence Delomaney said they are working on contingency plans.

“So Transnet has indicated that the rail line, or part of the rail line will be repaired by 9 June, So we’re sitting now three weeks away from that, so we’re looking forward to that date, and the rail line will be completely repaired by October.” Said Delomaney.