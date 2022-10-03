Acsa asks travellers flying from CTIA to arrive earlier as jet fuel delays bite

Fuel suppliers have informed airport management of further delays pertaining to the delivery of jet fuel, which is now set to arrive in the coming days.

CAPE TOWN - The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said that a vessel carrying jet fuel for Cape Town International Airport was set to arrive this week.

Fuel suppliers have informed airport management of further delays pertaining to the delivery of jet fuel, which is now set to arrive in the coming days.

In a statement released over the weekend, Acsa officials said that they had been working closely with airlines to reduce refueling at Cape Town International Airport.

Due to this, they've had to introduce further restrictions on refueling to conserve stocks until the new consignment of jet fuel arrived.

Acsa spokesperson, Gopolang Peme, said that passengers, particularly international travellers, were requested to arrive four hours prior to departure.

"As thing stand, flights continue with contingency plans still very much under way. We continue to work very closely with airlines and provide them with updates. The vessel carrying the et fuel is expected to arrive early this week."