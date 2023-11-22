Ackerman and Laurens dominate in badminton doubles at Zambia International

The win will help boost Amy Ackerman and Deidre Laurens's quest to qualify for Paris 2024.

JOHANNESBURG – SA’s badminton duo of Amy Ackerman and Deidre Laurens won the women’s doubles at the Zambia International this week.

The pair took gold when they beat Uganda’s Gladys Mbabazi and Husina Kobugabe 21-13 and 21-15.

This win will help boost their quest to qualify for Paris 2024.

Along with other badminton players from South Africa, the pair is trying to qualify for the 2024 Olympics. This comes after the country's disappointment of having no players at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The duo needs to be ranked in the top 50 women's doubles pairs in the world by 28 April 2024. They are currently at number 58, with around six months left until the qualification period ends.

