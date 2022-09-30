Accused July unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile’s court case delayed again

Khanyile made a brief appearance with his case scheduled to proceed to trial.

DURBAN - There was another delay in the case of accused July unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile in the Durban Regional Court on Friday.

During the previous appearance on 16 September 2022, Khanyile changed his legal representatives although the State said it was ready to proceed.

He told the court on Friday that he wanted more details on the charges he was facing before the trial proceeded: “The papers they have given us are almost silent papers. We went in and said the charge sheet you have given us says nothing. It more or less says you are charging [me] with nothing, can we get further particulars?”

The matter will be in court on 1 November.