Accused in Soshanguve dagga-muffin case face 20 more counts of attempted murder

A third accused person was arrested during the week, and all three men are each charged with 28 counts of attempted murder for allegedly selling space muffins to pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty more counts of attempted murder were added against the men charged with selling muffins laced with dagga to primary school children.

In addition, a third accused person was arrested during the week.

About 90 pupils from the Pulamadibogo Primary School had to be hospitalised last week, after ingesting the muffins.

Amukelani Nyalunga (19), Ofentse Maluleka (21), and Katlego Matlala (29) made a brief appearance at the Soshanguve Magistrates Court on Friday.

All three men are each charged with 28 counts of attempted murder for allegedly selling space muffins to the primary school pupils.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Matlala was not part of the people who were selling the space muffins on the day of the incident.

"No, he was not part of the two that were selling the space muffins, however, investigations led us to him.”

The matter has been postponed to 4 October for further investigations.