About 100 people present with cholera symptoms after 10 deaths in Hammanskraal

Residents in Hammanskraal were left in shock after the department confirmed that 10 people died in hospital after consuming cholera-contaminated water over the weekend.

TSHWANE - Residents in Hammanskraal, north of Tshwane, were in shock following 10 people dying and many others becoming ill after drinking tap water.

The Gauteng Department of Health said that around 100 people presented symptoms of cholera in the area in the past week.

So far, 10 people, including a three-year-old child, died from the bacterial disease.

The department said that 37 people were admitted to the Jubilee Hospital, the only medical centre in the province that recorded positive cases.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NCID) declared a cholera outbreak in the country in March, after six cases and one fatality were recorded.

The bacterial disease can be contracted if one directly drinks polluted or contaminated water.

The first few cases were import-related and traced to Malawi, but the institute said it's concerned about the number of indigenous cases in Hammanskraal.

“We have got outbreak response teams that have been on the ground. part of what they are doing is the surveillance work,” said the Gauteng Department of Health’s Motaletale Modiba.

“It’s also to ensure that we are strengthening public health messages in the particular area.”

To stop the spread of the contamination, the department said it's talking to communities around the province to enforce sanitation measures.