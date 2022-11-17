Abirah Dekhta traumatised but in good health after kidnapping - family friend

The girl was rescued by police from a shack in Town Two in Khayelitsha on Monday night, about two weeks after she was snatched from her school transport vehicle in Gatesville.

CAPE TOWN - A family friend said that kidnapped eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta is traumatised, but in good health.

Seven men appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Thursday on charges of kidnapping and extortion.

Imdaad Harris said that Abirah Dekhta was doing well and her parents were finally able to sleep at night.

"She's well. She was looked after. She was scared. Yesterday when she went out for supper, she saw guys and she was pulling onto her uncle because of the fear," Harris said.

He said that the eight-year-old girl was receiving counselling to help her deal with the trauma.

Harris added that kidnappings targeting Cape Town business owners or their relatives had him living in fear.

"We are fearful. Myself, I'm also a business owner, I'm in business with the father, so it's fear for us also. We are not going to leave it like it is here. We're going to oppose bail."

Harris said that the child told her parents that she was moved at least three times while being held by her kidnappers.