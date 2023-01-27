AA urges Godongwana not to increase fuel levies this year

The AA said that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana heeded its call last year not to increase the two main levies attached to the fuel prices, which are the general fuel and Road Accident Fund levies.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) has called on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana not to increase fuel levies this year.

The association forecasts that the petrol price will rise by 44 cents a litre next month, while diesel is expected to cost between 14 and 25 cents more and paraffin is set to go up by 30 cents.

The AA's Layton Beard: "Consumers can simply not afford any more price shocks and considering the impending 18.65% increase in the electricity rates, an increase to the levies at this time would deal a massive blow to personal finances."