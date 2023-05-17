AA predicts significant fuel price decreases coming in June

The association said that data from the Central Energy Fund showed that the fuel price outlook remained positive, despite the recent weakness of the rand.

JOHANNESBURG - Following an increase in fuel prices last month, the Automobile Association (AA) said that motorists could expect significant decreases in the coming month.

The association said that data from the Central Energy Fund showed that the fuel price outlook remained positive, despite the recent weakness of the rand.

It predicts that the price of both grades of petrol will decrease by around R1 a litre while diesel is expected to decrease by at least R1.30 a litre.

As the winter season approaches, the AA said that it looked more likely that motorists would spend a little less on fuel for the month of June.

It said that one of the contributing factors to the lower fuel prices was also the lower international product prices.

The association said that illuminating paraffin, which is used regularly around this time of the year, would also decrease by 80 cents.

With fuel prices increasing over the last two months, the association said that should the predicted price drop be realised, it would bring great relief to cash-strapped consumers.