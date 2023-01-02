A year after Parly fire, restoration to cost more than R2bn, trial yet to start

The fire affected the Old Assembly and the National Assembly buildings, causing extensive damage to key offices, chambers and meeting rooms.

CAPE TOWN - January 2 marks exactly one year since tragedy struck the parliamentary precinct.

A fire broke out in the early morning of 2 January 2022 and continued burning for at least three days.

Fire crews responded to a call from police guarding the national key point within six minutes.

More than 300 men and women were deployed and worked tirelessly over 70 hours to contain the blaze.

But rapidly spreading flames engulfed two sections of Parliament.

This resulted in the 2022 State of the Nation Address (Sona) being moved to Cape Town City Hall, a first in the history of South Africa's constitutional democracy.

Police detectives managed to link a man called Zandile Mafe to the catastrophic fire and arrested him that same day.

He is due back in the dock at the Western Cape High Court on 27 January.

The accused made a brief pre-trial appearance in November after being a no-show at two previous pre-trial hearings.

At the time, State Advocate Mervyn Menigo said that the prosecution was ready to proceed with the trial, however, Mafe's lawyers told the court that they were not ready to commence with trial as more time was needed to consult with the accused.

Meanwhile, the State of the Nation Address (Sona) will most likely return to the City Hall this year.

In August, the new secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, said that it would cost over R2 billion and take at least three years to restore Parliament to the way it was before the January fire.

At that stage, all technical assessments were completed.

While tabling his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in October, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that Treasury had availed the R2 billion for the rebuilding of Parliament.

He said that the national legislature would also receive another R118 million to deal with interim relocation costs and to prepare for its refurbishment.