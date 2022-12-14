A summer of rugby - for the game and the SA Rugby Player of the Year nominees

For the first time we'll have a summer of rugby for fans this festive season. And these SA Rugby Player of the Year nominees have a lot to look forward to too.

JOHANNESBURG - For the first time it will not only be a ‘summer of cricket’, but of rugby as well as the five South African franchises - DHL Stormers, Emirates Lions, Cell C Sharks, Toyota Cheetahs and Vodacom Bulls - continue to compete in line with the Northern Hemisphere schedule with the following competitions: United Rugby Championship, Heineken Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup.

It was a ground-breaking year for South African rugby with their shift up North which paid off as three SA teams (Stormers, Sharks and Bulls) qualified for the most prestigious club rugby competition in the world (Champions Cup) thanks to their perfomances in the first season of the URC.

But, despite the season being far from over for the local talent, on Wednesday SA Rugby announced the nominees for nine categories for SA Rugby Player of the Year.

And here are the nominees (in alphabetical order):

SA Rugby Player of the Year

Lukhanyo Am

Kurt-Lee Arendse

Eben Etzebeth

Siya Kolisi

Frans Malherbe

Springbok Women’s Player of the Year

Lusanda Dumke

Aseza Hele

Zintle Mpupha

Aphiwe Ngwevu

Nadine Roos

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Junior Springboks / South Africa ‘A’ / DHL Stormers)

Jaden Hendrikse (Springboks / Cell C Sharks)

Canan Moodie (Springboks / Vodacom Bulls)

Evan Roos (Springboks / DHL Stormers)

Henco van Wyk (South Africa ‘A’ / Emirates Lions)

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year

Selvyn Davids

Zain Davids

JC Pretorius

Junior Springbok Player of the Year

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Suleiman Hartzenberg

Ruan Venter

Team of the Year

Airlink Pumas

DHL Stormers

Springboks

Coach of the Year

John Dobson (DHL Stormers)

Jacques Nienaber (Springboks)

Jimmy Stonehouse (Airlink Pumas)

Carling Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year:

Sebastiaan de Klerk (Airlink Pumas)

Willie Engelbrecht (Airlink Pumas)

Devon Williams (Airlink Pumas)

Carling Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year

Jaiden Baron (Boland Kavaliers)

Jaywinn Juries (Down Touch Griffons)

Duan Pretorius (Down Touch Griffons)

The winners will be named in 2023, along with the annual OUTsurance Referee of the Year and the Provincial Women’s Player of the Year.