A relief to the pockets: AA predicts major fuel price decreases in September

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans can expect significant fuel price decreases next week.

The Automobile Association (AA) on Friday said that according to the Central Energy Fund's figures, 95 octane petrol is expected to decrease by around R2.35, 93 octane is set to drop by around R2.18 a litre, while diesel is expected to decrease by between 77 and 87 cents.

Illuminating paraffin will drop by around 82 cents a litre.

The AA said that despite the recent rand weakness against the US dollar, the average exchange rate was still favourable.

It said that the downward movement in international oil prices was the main driver behind the expected decreases.

But the organisation said that it was still concerned about the overall high prices, which were impacting on consumers.

It said that the price hikes in June and July would continue to impact on the local economy, and a sustainable solution to mitigating rising fuel costs was still necessary.

A number of suggestions have been made in Parliament to decrease full prices, including the scrapping of levies and finding alternative solutions.