A medico-legal autopsy report reveals Kirsten Kluyts wasn't raped

WARNING: PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS.

JOHANNESBURG - A medico-legal autopsy report compiled three days after Joburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts was murdered in George Lea Park in Sandton, suggests she was not raped.

A portion of the report has been read into the court record on Tuesday afternoon by the 21-year-old man charged with her murder and rape.

The accused has been testifying for a third day in the Alexandra Regional Court on Tuesday in a bail application.

A portion of the 11-page autopsy report reveals that no injuries such as lacerations or abrasions were observed on Kluyts’s genitalia that would suggest she had been raped.

The 21-year-old Varsity College student was instructed by his attorney to read out a portion of this report.

"There were no obvious injuries noted on the external genitalia, labia, anus, perineal area and the vaginal canal."

The autopsy further reveals Kluyts was more than three months pregnant and expecting a baby boy at the time of her death.

"The uterus contained a male fetus weighing an estimated 54 grams, whose estimated gestational age is plus, minus fourteen weeks."

This begs the question of why the state has charged the accused with rape when initially he was only charged with murder.

The accused insists he’s innocent. He said he stumbled upon Kluyt's body after she was already dead.

His bail application will resume on Wednesday