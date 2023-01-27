A matter of time before Ekurhuleni’s DA-led coalition ousted: Opposition parties

Thursday's full council meeting collapsed without any voting progress on two motions of no confidence, which was only delaying the inevitable, said an Action SA spokesperson.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties in Ekurhuleni said that it was only a matter of time before the multi-party coalition, led by the Democratic Alliance (DA), was voted out of power.

On Thursday, the full council meeting collapsed without councillors being able to cast their votes on the two motions of no confidence in the Speaker Raymond Dhlamini and the council whip Khetha Shandu.

ActionSA's regional spokesperson, Siyanda Makhubu, said that this was only delaying the inevitable.

He said that the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had the numbers on their side and council should be turning its focus on issues of governance.

"What we also saw was the Speaker breaking council rules, you know, intending to break council rules because of the DA line and basically the intention was to collapse council, but we were intent to continue with council, and ensure that the agenda items, specifically for service delivery, were tabled."

ANC Ekurhuleni caucus leader, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, said that the multi-party coalition failed in delivering basic services to the metro's residents.

“The state of service delivery is collapsing. The city is experiencing financial constrain. As you can see there is poor leadership at the level of council, as well as at the level of the executive, so those factors, on their own, you don’t need to like each other, they are there for all to see."