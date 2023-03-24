Kidnapped CT businessman reunited with his family

Muneeb Ismail, a 26-year-old businessman was kidnapped in Silversands, Cape Town on Thursday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - A businessman who was kidnapped from his office in Silversands in Cape Town has been reunited with his family.

It's understood that in 26-year-old Muneeb Ismail was taken by three armed men from his office at Silversands Motor Spares on Thursday afternoon and driven away in a white car.

Police said that the alleged kidnappers dropped him off at the Harare police station in Khayelitsha on Thursday night.

Western Cape Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said that no arrests had been made yet.

“Information gathered from the victim and the circumstances surrounding his ordeal forms part of an ongoing investigation. The victim sustained bruises to his body and was taken to medical assessment upon being reunited with his loved ones."