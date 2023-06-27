A decision on the future of Unisa is complex & needs time, says Nzimande

An independent assessor appointed by Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande recommended that Unisa be placed under administration.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Doctor Blade Nzimande said that a decision on the future of Unisa was complex and needed time.

On Monday, the university celebrated 150 years of its existence and Nzimande said that while this was a milestone, negative issues around the institution must be addressed.

150 years of existence. UNISA pic.twitter.com/pWghKmVA5b ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2023

UNISA Chancellor and former President Thabo Mbeki has taken to the podium to deliver the keynote address. pic.twitter.com/J6269X0kuE ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2023

An independent assessor appointed by Nzimande recommended that Unisa be placed under administration.

ALSO READ:

• 'Unisa is not about tenders and fiefdoms,' says Nzimande

• Unisa 150th: Lenkabula denies any misconduct as VC, only 'marked improvements'

• Unisa struggling to get a grip on exam cheating

The assessor found that the university lacked proper governance structures, was riddled with maladministration and corruption-related issues.

Nzimande said that he was still studying the report and its recommendations.

Minister Nzimande said that he had to study not only the recommendation by the assessor but the response by Unisa's council on the findings.

"Other people who have an interest have also written to me, stating their own views, so it's important to study those very closely."

Nzimande said that he was concerned about what he had read so far in the assessor's report.

"Those things need to be addressed in one way or another. It is important that a decision is taken so that Unisa can continue to play the unique role that it is playing in our higher education system."

The higher education minister said that in order for Unisa to celebrate another 150 years, it would need to address the challenges it faces now.