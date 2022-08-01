80 individuals appear in court after Krugersdorp mass rape

A film crew was accosted while on a shoot at an abandoned mine dump last Thursday. They were robbed and eight women were raped.

JOHANNESBURG - The first appearance of the more than 80 individuals, arrested following the shock mass rape in Krugersdorp last week, occurred on Monday.

A film crew was accosted while on a shoot at an abandoned mine dump last Thursday. They were robbed and eight women were raped. A total of 82 people have since been arrested. Court proceedings got underway on Monday.

The accused, whom the court has ordered cannot be identified at this stage because they are yet to participate in an identity parade, appeared in the dock in groups of around five to ten. They are only facing charges of being in the country illegally for now, and have been remanded in custody until Wednesday, when they're due to appear again.

The accused, who have appeared thus far, are largely from Mozambique and Zimbabwe. One among them is a minor. His case has been removed from the roll and is bring rerouted to the juvenile criminal justice system.