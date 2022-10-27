8 people due in court for crimes at Eskom

It's been reported that former acting CEO as Eskom, Matshela Koko, was among the eight people arrested.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight people are expected to make their first appearance in the Middelburg Magistrates' Court on Thursday in connection with dodgy dealings at Eskom.

The Investigating Directorate (ID) told Eyewitness News the group was arrested in Gauteng and Mpumalanga at the crack of dawn on Thursday morning, and that the case relates to more than R2 billion worth of irregular contracts involving Kusile Power Station.

While the authorities have yet to identify the accused, it’s been reported that Matshela Koko - the former acting chief executive of the power utility - was arrested.

The ID said the suspects will be facing charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

Koko was implicated at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry by witnesses including former Kusile Power Station project manager Abram Masango and Suzanne Daniels.