7de Laan confirms alleged murderer is not part of current cast

Police reported that a 50-year-old man, an actor, allegedly shot his partner dead in Norkem Park, east of Johannesburg on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Producers of the Afrikaans television soapie, 7de Laan confirmed that the actor arrested for allegedly murdering his partner was not part of their current cast.

Police reported that a 50-year-old man allegedly shot his partner dead in Norkem Park, east of Johannesburg, on Thursday.

They said the body of a man believed to be 29 years old was found in a cottage while the suspect was admitted to Tembisa Hospital after allegedly overdosing.

In a statement sent out on Friday on behalf of its broadcasting channel, SABC 2, producers of the South African soapie said although they can confirm that the suspect in question for murder is not part of their current cast, at the same time, they are still deeply saddened by the reported "tragic act of domestic violence".

Police have, however confirmed that the suspect featured on other programmes like Diepe Waters, Getroud met Rugby and movie The Good, the Old and the Greedy.

He faces charges of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday.