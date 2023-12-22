719 road fatalities across SA since 1 December, reveals Transport Dept

While this represents a decrease of 32 deaths from the same period in 2022, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said 700 deaths within three weeks is 'still too high'.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been 719 road fatalities across the country since 1 December.

This represents a decrease of 32 deaths from the same period last year.

On Friday, the Department of Transport released the preliminary festive road season statistics.

The early release of these statistics provides the department with insights into problem areas and how to fix them as the country approaches the peak of the festive season period.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said while a decrease in fatalities is welcomed, over 700 hundred people dying within three weeks is still too high.

“Can that be prevented? Yes it can. Is it that we’re supposed to have 719 people dying in just three weeks? Definitely not. We need people in South Africa to obey the rules of the roads. It can be done, and we can save lives.”

"This therefore means we have reduced the numbers by 32 fatalities, which is 32 dead bodies that were saved,” Chikunga said.

While there has been an overall decrease in the number of deaths, the transport minister noted an increase in the number of fatalities on the roads in two provinces compared to last year.

Gauteng and Mpumalanga have had more fatal accidents in the last three weeks compared to other provinces in the country, with Gauteng recording the highest number of fatalities, at 187.

Limpopo has recorded 88 deaths to date, which is the same number compared to last year.

Chikunga added that there’s been a spike in accidents taking place at night and in the early morning hours.