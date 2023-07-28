Go

7 people shot and wounded in Durban CBD botched robbery

It is understood that armed suspects attempted to rob a business on the bustling street but were unsuccessful.

28 July 2023 17:26

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people have sustained gunshot wounds following a botched robbery on Victoria Street in Durban’s CBD on Friday afternoon.

Shots were fired during the attempted robbery, injuring seven civilians.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS paramedics said the incident occurred just after 3pm.

"A total of seven people have been shot. One person was rushed privately to hospital and six other occupants sustained various gunshot wounds, some sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to their lower limbs."

