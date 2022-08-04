7 parties to push for Ramaphosa to be held accountable over Phala Phala burglary

Parties have agreed that several avenues, including a Section 89 and ad hoc committees, as well as a motion of no confidence could be used to hold the president accountable.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven of South Africa’s main opposition parties have expressed misgivings about Parliament’s handling of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm burglary saga and they’ve unanimously decided to push for him to be held accountable.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), United Democratic Movement (UDM), National Freedom Party (NFP), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and African Transformation Movement (ATM) all met on Wednesday and they all agreed to push for the Public Protector to make public Ramaphosa’s responses to 31 questions put to him by the Chapter 9 institution.

Former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, laid a criminal complaint against the president, accusing him of fraud, corruption, money laundering and assault.

Ramaphosa has since admitted that the burglary took place but has said little else.

ATM's Vuyo Zungula: "We as political parties have returned to the Speaker who's reached into other institutions to force accountability and that has not yielded the results we would have loved, so we said that we have to be more unified in order for us to make sure that we are able to make an impact."