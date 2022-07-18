67 patients receive cataract operations at Leratong Hospital for Mandela Day

This has been made possible through the Islamic Medical Association of South Africa, which has been running the cataract project since 2005.

JOHANNESBURG - As 18 July marks International Nelson Mandela Day, more than 67 people are receiving the gift of sight at a Johannesburg hospital this Mandela Day.

The Nelson Mandela birthday cataract camp is being held at the Leratong Hospital where operations were performed over the past weekend.

The patients will be discharged on Monday before receiving eye health gift hampers.