6% or nothing: Striking Putco staff reject management's proposed new wage offer

Putco tabled a final offer after meeting with trade unions on Sunday.

SOWETO - Striking Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) drivers at the Dobsonville depot have vehemently rejected a new wage offer proposed by the bus company’s management in bid to bring an end to the wildcat strike.

The bus company dismissed 105 bus drivers, last week, who had downed tools over a 6% salary increase and bonuses dating back to 2020.

The unions led by National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) met with members outside the gates of the Putco depot in Soweto where the group had been protesting since the beginning of this month.

In its final offer to the striking drivers, Putco management announced it would pay the 6% wage increase promised to workers, but it would not be back-dated.

Putco said it was also willing to pay workers their bonuses, but this would take place over a period of 12 or 18 months.

Management, however, said the 105 workers who were fired for misconduct would not be automatically reinstated and would have to go through a separate disciplinary process.

Addressing the crowd outside the Dobsonville depot on Monday, Numsa’s national organiser Fredrick Mabasa said: “The message that we are getting is that you don’t want a 6% wage increase that won’t come with back pay; you want 6% with back pay and your bonus must come in full. If your employer can’t pay it now, then we can agree as to when they can pay it. But it must not come in installments.”

Unions were set to give feedback to other striking drivers before reporting back to the bus company’s management.