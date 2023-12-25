6 die in single vehicle crash in Eastern Cape

Provincial transport authorities said a vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the R61 at Ngcobo near Mthatha.

CAPE TOWN - Six family members died in a crash in the Eastern Cape on Christmas day, provincial transport authorities said.

It's suspected the vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the R61 at Ngcobo near Mthatha.

READ: Five killed in KZN crash as festive season road deaths climb

Provincial transport department spokesperson Nathi Binqose said five victims died on the scene while another died on the way to hospital.

"This crash is the joint deadliest since the launch of our festive season arrive alive campaign...," said Binqose.

"What's more disturbing about this one, these are suspected to be members of the same family."