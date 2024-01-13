6 ANC supporters die in bus crash en route to party's 112th celebrations

It’s understood the group was travelling in a bus from Limpopo to join other party supporters who are gathering in Mpumalanga for the ANC's 112th birthday rally.

MBOMBELA - Six African National Congress (ANC) supporters have died in a bus accident en route to the party's 112th birthday celebrations, taking place in Mbombela.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It’s understood the group was travelling in a bus from Limpopo to join other party supporters who are gathering in Mpumalanga for the ANC birthday rally.



Members of the governing party are gathering to hear from ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is set to deliver the national executive committee's (NEC's) priorities for the year on Saturday afternoon.

Police Minister Bheki Cele explained to Eyewitness News how the accident happened.

“Those buses in the convoy, the other bus hit the other one in the back and went into the ditch and we have lost 6 people there.”