55 members have brought ANC into disrepute in past 5 years: integrity commission

The report was delivered to delegates by deputy president David Mabuza during the ANC’s 55th national elective conference in Nasrec.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC’s Integrity Commission says a total of 55 members were found to have brought the party into disrepute over the past five years.

This is contained in the party’s organisational report, which Eyewitness News has seen.

The report was delivered to delegates by deputy president David Mabuza during the ANC’s 55th national elective conference at Nasrec.

The commission is a structure, without powers, appointed to guard the ANC's image against reputational damage from its own members.

READ: ANC NEC defers integrity commission reports to upcoming conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of many high-profile ANC politicians who have appeared before the party’s integrity commission.

In his case, the CR17 bank statements linked to his rise as party president, and more recently, the Phala Phala saga led to him appearing before the body of party elders.

While the commission is due to present his matter at this very conference - an earlier leaked version of its report into his latest scandal failed to apportion blame to anyone into an issue it found brought the party into disrepute.

The report says the number of ANC members being referred to the commission has increased exponentially over the past five years.

It says there is a potential prospect of the commission engaging with a further 97 ANC members who were implicated in the Zondo State Capture Commission report.

The document also acknowledges that the commission is hamstrung from fully conducting its duties due to not having permanent staff assigned to it.

A full report on the decisions taken by the commission is expected to be delivered during the course of the conference by chairperson George Mashamba.