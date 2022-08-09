4 suspects arrested for breaking into 2 homes in Pinelands

They had apparently carried out a few house robberies in the area before they were apprehended on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Four robbery suspects have been caught in the act in Pinelands.

The police's Wesley Twigg said officers recovered stolen items, two firearms and the getaway vehicle: “The four men broke into two houses in the Pinelands area where they took television sets, electronic equipment and jewellery.

The suspects’ escape was short lived when they were arrested by the Pinelands police who caught them in the act and charged. The suspects will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.”