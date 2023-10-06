4 suspected cash-in-transit robbers killed in shootout with Durban police

Police said the four men are believed to have been behind the recent spate of cash-in-transit heists in the city.

JOHANNESBURG - Four suspected cash-in-transit robbers have been killed by police during a shootout in Durban on Friday morning.

Over the past three days, there have been two separate cash van robberies in the KwaMashu township.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Jay Naicker, said that they received a tip-off that the men were hiding out in a house in KwaMashu.

He said that when police approached the house, the occupants started shooting at them, resulting in the police returning the fire.

"A shootout occured and all four suspects were fatally wounded. Police found a large quantity of explosives on the scene, as well as four firearms, which includes two automatic rifles."