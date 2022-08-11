4 must-watch shows to celebrate our SA queens in August - Women's Month

JOHANNESBURG - The month of August is off to an interesting start looking at what’s on offer on the entertainment front, especially for those of us who enjoy debriefing after watching our favourite shows over a cup of tea.

What could be better than to have so much content about women in a month that is dedicated to celebrating queens in South Africa?

Here’s a list of some of the shows that I highly recommend you watch this month.

The Wife: Behind the veil – from 5- 26 August 2022 – Showmax

For the first two seasons, the hit telenovela The Wife has kept us on the edge of our seats every Thursday.

The drama features Zulu brothers from a crime family, portrayed through the eyes of their spouses. The show also focuses on the rivalry between two prominent families.

While we await season three, we get the chance to see what went on behind the scenes of the first two seasons, as the actors, writers, and directors return to tell us what it took to film this gripping series based on the books by Dudu Busani-Dube.

In _The Wife: Behind the veil, _we will have the opportunity to see actors explaining how they adapted to the characters they are playing and the bond forged with fellow cast members.

Miss South Africa pageant – 13 August 2022

Reigning 2021 Miss South Africa Lalelela Mswane is set to crown her successor Miss SA 2022 at the SunBet Arena Time Square in Pretoria on Saturday 13 August 2022. Mswane will then turn her focus to her Miss Supernatural duties.

Apart from enjoying seeing South Africa’s beautiful women from all walks of life waltz across the stage in amazing gowns, watching the judges picking their brains about certain views, and the actual crowning itself – I also love that this platform has helped to launch some of the participants' careers beyond the competition. They have gone on to become entrepreneurs, inspirational and philanthropically inclined women of SA.

DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected - Season Two – from 06 August 2022 – BET Africa

Mzansi’s Queen of the Decks Ntombezinhle Jiyane, known as DJ Zinhle, has returned to our screens for season two of her reality show DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected.

As the name of the show promises, I didn’t know what to expect, and it lived up to its name. The businesswoman and hitmaker showed up on our screens in season 1 expecting her second daughter with her then Boyfriend Bongani Mohosane, also a DJ.

Then in season 2, we see the couple’s families discussing lobola negotiations. Does this mean they qualify to be called husband and wife?

I guess it will be interesting to have a front-row seat into her relationship, busy work schedule, and being a mom. But so far I feel as though there’s a lack in executing her interesting life on screen.

Have Faith Season 4 – from 15 August 2022 – MTV

I was left with a sour taste in my mouth when I saw Faith Nketsi Njilo's Instagram pictures of her wedding but nothing had been revealed on the last season of her show.

I was taken aback because how could she not let us in on her wedding? So I can’t wait for the new season to air because we will finally get to see her nuptials in all their glory in Season Four.

The media personality, influencer, and businesswoman recently took to social media to express her excitement about the new season of her show in a promo video. She wrote in her post “I couldn’t be more proud. From Season One Faith to Season Four Faith has come with so much growth and I can’t wait for you guys to see that. None of this would be possible without your support and views.”