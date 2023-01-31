4 cash-in-transit heist suspects arrested after shootout with North West police

The suspects, currently in hospital, face charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition, and possession of stolen property.

JOHANNESBURG - Four cash-in-transit heist suspects have been arrested after they were wounded during a shootout with police at Brits in the North West.

Police said the suspects blew up a cash van on Monday in Mmaditlhokwa, and that they shot and wounded two security guards in the process.

Following the incident, police pursued the suspects in a high-speed chase along the R511.

The suspects are facing charges of attempted murder, the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as the possession of stolen property.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the suspects were hospitalised under police guard.

"Hot on their heels, an intelligence-driven operation led the Brits Trio Task Team and Crime Intelligence Officers to the R511, where they found four suspects traveling in a Hyundai H1.

"A shootout ensued which led to the arrest of the four suspects who were also found to be in possession of an undisclosed amount of money. All four are under police guard in the hospital," she said.