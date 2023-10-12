30% of municipalities supply undrinkable water to residents, reveals DWS

The DWS said at least 40% of municipal wastewater treatment plants are in a critical condition while some are even close to collapsing.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS)'s director-general Sean Phillips has advised municipalities across South Africa to improve their water security systems.

He was speaking at a workshop in Johannesburg on Thursday - where experts gathered to engage on improving sustainability in the water sector.

Phillips stated that municipalities currently don't have sufficient resources supply in line with the increasing demand.

This comes as parts of Joburg have been subjected to low water pressure, while taps are completely dry in other areas.

This means the quality of water drawn from storage facilities linked to inefficient treatment plants is poor, forcing communities to contend with non-potable water - which is not of drinking quality.

Phillips said as of 2022, 30% of the municipalities in the country supply poor water to their residents.

"For the wastewater treatment it means that millions of litres of partially treated or untreated sewage are going into the rivers or environment every day," said Phillips.

The recent cholera outbreak in Tshwane was as a result of the city’s failure to upgrade the Rooiwal Wastewater treatment plant.