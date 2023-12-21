3 teens expected in court for alleged rape of girl (15)

Details of the incident, which took place over the weekend, have been circulating on social media, as some of the suspects have sought to explain their version of events.

JOHANNESBURG - Three teenagers are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday on charges of rape after allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson, Mavela Masondo: "Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit immediately attended to the victim. The police visited known addresses in efforts to trace the perpetrators to no avail. The police arrested one of the suspects at his residence in Johannesburg while the other two handed themselves over to the police at Midrand Police Station."