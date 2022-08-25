3 people including 2 children die in Samora Machel shack fire

Cape Town police's Frederick Van Wyk said fire crews were deployed to Daffodil Street in Heinz Park earlier on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Three people including two children have died in a shack fire in Samora Machel near Philippi.

"The circumstances surrounding the shack fire this morning at around 6 o'clock at Daffodil Street in Heinz Park, Samora Machel is under investigation. After the fire was extinguished by the fire brigade, three bodies were discovered. It is unknown how the fire started."