3 G4S employees arrested in connection with Thabo Bester escape due in court

JOHANNESBURG - Three employees of embattled security company, G4S, are expected to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning in connection with the prison escape of Thabo Bester.

The three adult males, who are aged between 37 and 47, were arrested on Monday night at their homes in Bloemfontein.

It is alleged that they played a role in the escape of Bester from the Mangaung correctional facility in May last year.

The facility prison is managed by G4S on behalf of the government.

Eight of the 12 suspects arrested for allegedly assisting Bester's escape from prison are former or current G4S employees.

During the bail application of these suspects, the investigating officer in the case, Tieho Flynman, said that G4S employees in various sectors of the prison were instrumental in Bester’s escape.

National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, said that police could not rule out the possibility of more arrests.

"They all face a charge of assisting an inmate escape from lawful custody, violation of a corpse and corruption. Twelve suspects have been arrested in this case. The possibility of affecting more arrests cannot be ruled out."

Bester is currently serving a life sentence for two rape convictions and one for murder.