3 dead in shootout between security guards and suspected robbers near Thembisa

Police said the shootout occurred before the R562 turnoff on the highway, after the guards chased a vehicle occupied by the suspects.

FILE: Five suspected robbers were involved in a shootout with police in Thembisa on Wednesday morning, 1 February 2023. Picture: Twitter / @SAPoliceService
01 February 2023 08:18

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been shot dead in a highway shootout between security guards and suspected robbers along the R21 near Thembisa on Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

Three of the men were fatally shot, and two others were rushed to a nearby medical facility.

Traffic is heavily backed up in the area as a result.

Detectives were on the scene to investigate.

