3 dead in shootout between security guards and suspected robbers near Thembisa

Police said the shootout occurred before the R562 turnoff on the highway, after the guards chased a vehicle occupied by the suspects.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been shot dead in a highway shootout between security guards and suspected robbers along the R21 near Thembisa on Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

Police said the shootout occurred before the R562 turnoff on the highway, after the guards chased a vehicle occupied by the suspects.

Three of the men were fatally shot, and two others were rushed to a nearby medical facility.

Traffic is heavily backed up in the area as a result.

Update - In Tembisa - CRIME SCENE on the R21 North before Olifantsfontein Road – 45 min delay from the R25. Avoid! #JHBTraffic ' EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) February 1, 2023

Detectives were on the scene to investigate.