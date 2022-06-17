3 children killed in Kraaifontein fire

Police are still on the scene in Wallacedene attempting to determine the cause of Thursday’s blaze.

CAPE TOWN - A Kraaifontein fire has claimed the lives of three children.

The City of Cape Town said that three informal structures were also destroyed by the flames.

The City's Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said, “Crews from Kraaifontein and Brackenfell were dispatched, and it was just after 7am that they found the bodies of the three children - a boy, a girl and one whose gender could not be confirmed. Three informal structures were destroyed. The cause of the fire, which was extinguished just after 8am, has not yet been determined.”