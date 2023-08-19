24 suspects connected to police killings arrested between April and June – Hawks

Thirty-one police officers were killed during April and June 2023, representing a spike of 18 more deaths compared to the same period last year.

CAPE TOWN - Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya said 24 suspects were arrested between April and June in connection with police killings.

The South African Police Service (Saps) revealed on Friday that 31 police officers were killed during this period.

This represents a spike of 18 more police deaths compared to the same period in 2022.

Lebeya said all arrests made during the first quarter of the 2023 financial year are on the court roll.

He said the motives for the killings vary.

“There are areas where weapons are being targeted. There are times when there are some disputes at liquor outlets. There are those who are targeted while on duty because of the nature of the work that they are doing.”

Lebeya said there are also instances where a cop killing is connected to a family relationship.

“We have observed a very limited number where it could be related to some sort of spousal encashment.”

Minister of Police Bheki Cele said criminals are trying to silence officers who are doing their work.