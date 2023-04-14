Go

225 lives lost on SA's road over Easter long weekend - Minister Chikunga

The figures were revealed by Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, who released the Easter road traffic statistics on Friday morning.

Paramedics assist those injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the N3 between Hilton and Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal on 10 April 2023. Picture: Arrive Alive
14 April 2023 12:37

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa lost 225 lives across the country over the Easter long weekend.

That's 59 more deaths compared to the same period last year.

She said that reckless and negligent driving, as well as drunk driving were some of the contributing factors to the fatal crashes.

"The total number of fatal crashes this year is 185, resulting in 225 fatalities as opposed to the same period last year when we recorded 135 crashes that resulted in 161 fatalities."

