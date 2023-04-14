225 lives lost on SA's road over Easter long weekend - Minister Chikunga

The figures were revealed by Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, who released the Easter road traffic statistics on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa lost 225 lives across the country over the Easter long weekend.

That's 59 more deaths compared to the same period last year.

The figures were revealed by Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, who released the Easter road traffic statistics on Friday morning.

She said that reckless and negligent driving, as well as drunk driving were some of the contributing factors to the fatal crashes.

"The total number of fatal crashes this year is 185, resulting in 225 fatalities as opposed to the same period last year when we recorded 135 crashes that resulted in 161 fatalities."

The total number of fatal crashes this year is 185 resulting in 225 fatalities as opposed to the same period the previous year when we recorded 135 fatal crashes that resulted in 161 fatalities

The worst drunken driving incident was recorded in the central business district of Harrismith in the Free State when a driver recorded 1.16 milligrams of alcohol in 1 000 millilitres of breath. This was 4.8 times more than the legal limit of 0.24 mg in 1 000 ml of breath

The worst speedster was nabbed on the N1 near Lyttleton in Centurion, Gauteng driving at an excessive speed of 198 kilometres per hour in a 120-kilometre zone.

The top five traffic offences identified were speeding, driving unlicensed vehicles, driving without fastening seatbelts, driving without licences, and driving vehicles with worn out tyres.